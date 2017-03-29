Basic Roasted Vegetables
Cooking Time: 10-15 Min Servings: 4-6
Ingredients:
Preferred Vegetables
Directions:
- Clean and cut vegetables into desired size.
- Place prepared vegetables on a cookie sheet in a single layer and drizzle with The Olive Scene Extra Virgin Olive Oil (single varietal or flavor infused).
- Roast in 400* oven for 6 min.
- Shake pan to loosen and roast until desired doneness.
- Thin vegetables, like asparagus, will take less time than thicker chunks of cut vegetables like cauliflower.
- Always make extra to use in tomorrow’s recipe!
Finish Variations: Sprinkle with fresh ground pepper and or sea salt. Drizzle with a small amount of The Olive Scene Traditional Vinegar, or Vinegar of choice, grated cheese or herbs.
Use Variations: Toss with pasta, rice, beans, couscous or quinoa. Mound onto a plate and top with grilled seafood or meat. Add to an omelet, or to tomato sauce. Chop and pile on toast points and drizzle with balsamic for a great appetizer. Heap on top of steaks or chops. Roll in a tortilla with feta and a drizzle of balsamic.