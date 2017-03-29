× Basic Roasted Vegetables

Cooking Time: 10-15 Min Servings: 4-6

Ingredients:

Preferred Vegetables

Directions:

Clean and cut vegetables into desired size. Place prepared vegetables on a cookie sheet in a single layer and drizzle with The Olive Scene Extra Virgin Olive Oil (single varietal or flavor infused). Roast in 400* oven for 6 min. Shake pan to loosen and roast until desired doneness. Thin vegetables, like asparagus, will take less time than thicker chunks of cut vegetables like cauliflower. Always make extra to use in tomorrow’s recipe!

Finish Variations: Sprinkle with fresh ground pepper and or sea salt. Drizzle with a small amount of The Olive Scene Traditional Vinegar, or Vinegar of choice, grated cheese or herbs.

Use Variations: Toss with pasta, rice, beans, couscous or quinoa. Mound onto a plate and top with grilled seafood or meat. Add to an omelet, or to tomato sauce. Chop and pile on toast points and drizzle with balsamic for a great appetizer. Heap on top of steaks or chops. Roll in a tortilla with feta and a drizzle of balsamic.