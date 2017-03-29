Asparagus Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette
Salads are labeled as side dishes when they could just as easily become the main event just by topping them with additional ingredients like roasted chicken or salmon.
Ingredients for the Salad
- 8 oz. arugula
- 1 bunch fresh asparagus
- 1 cup mandarin orange slices (fresh or canned)
- ½ cup slivered almonds
- ¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Ingredients for the Dressing
- ½ cup The Olive Scene Mild Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 3 tablespoon The Olive Scene Sicilian Lemon Balsamic Vinegar
- 1 shallot
- dash of sea salt and fresh pepper
Instructions
- Place all dressing ingredients into a tall bowl or jar with a lid.
- Mix with an immersion blender, or shake until very smooth. Set aside.
- Place arugula into a large serving bowl.
- Using a peeler, shave the asparagus over the arugula, starting at the tips and working down. Discard the hard ends.
- Top with orange slices, almonds, Parmesan and dressing then toss. Serve immediately.