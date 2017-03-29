A weed wacker? Bizarre items travelers have brought to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- With spring break here, the Transportation Security Administration at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is reminding travelers what they can't take on planes.

TSA agents held a brief news conference Wednesday morning to show some of the items passengers have tried to carry on. They included stun guns that look like flashlights, baseball bats, brass knuckles, a belt decorated with bullets and even a weed wacker.

"We see a lot of inexperienced travelers during spring break and during the holidays," said Mike England, TSA spokesman. "We're seeing raised awareness in terms of prohibited items. But I still think there's some progress yet to be made."

The most common reason for bringing these things through security? Travelers simply forgot. That's especially true for items on key chains like pepper spray or pocket knives.

England said if people are caught with a prohibited item, they can surrender it to TSA, put it in their checked baggage, take it back to their car or leave it with a friend. He urged people to check their bag before getting in the security line. That helps keep the lines moving.

For a full list of prohibited items, from food to flammables to sporting goods, go to the TSA website. If you have specific questions, you can always ask TSA on Twitter.

