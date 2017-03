Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Two men have been indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury for firing shots into an RTA bus.

Demonta Cummings and Shaquille Lay are both facing a series of charges.

Investigators say two weeks ago, Lay pulled a 9mm gun and shot 7 times at an RTA bus at W.44th and Lorain in Cleveland. Court records say four shots hit the bus. Shattered glass injured the driver, but no one was hit by the bullets.

The charges include felony assault, vandalism, disrupting public service and more.