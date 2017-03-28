× Two arrested after overnight police chase in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio– Police chased two suspects from Strongsville into Cleveland early Tuesday morning.

Strongsville police spotted an SUV speeding on Interstate 71 just south of state Route 82 at about 1:30 a.m.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away. Police said he exited the highway at Denison Avenue, where he hit a parked car. The driver and passenger were arrested after a short foot chase.

Lequawn M. Gill was charged drug possession, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, open container, speeding and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. He was arraigned in Berea Municipal Court on Tuesday.

The passenger, Rodney Carthon, was arrested by Cleveland police at the scene on outstanding warrants.