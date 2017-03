During Monday’s White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer spoke on topics like tax reform and Obamacare.

But what was in his teeth is what had everyone talking.

Spicer address the country with what appeared to be some sort of leafy green vegetable stuck between his bottom teeth.

It seems no one gave him the heads up before he took the podium as they did when his flag pin was upside down earlier this month.

People quickly took to Twitter with jabs:

yes, Spicer has some lettuce in his teeth https://t.co/depve79KSt pic.twitter.com/dFfIJKQhp5 — Ivan Kirigin (@ikirigin) March 27, 2017

Gotta love how no one in the WH press corp will tell Sean Spicer he has lettuce in his teeth. — Mary Moreland (@MaryMoreland19) March 27, 2017

It's appropriate that @PressSec has lettuce in his teeth since he speaks in word salads. #Spicer #Briefing pic.twitter.com/HTbaX0DdS0 — Chris Kennedy (@Chris_Kennedy2) March 27, 2017

Sean Spicer having a head of lettuce in his bottom teeth is so distracting during this #pressbriefing — H_Thread (@Hip_Threads) March 27, 2017

I predict @melissamccarthy will have a big leaf of lettuce hanging from her mouth on the next SNL skit. #spicer — Anthony Medrano (@MariachiSHOW) March 27, 2017

yes, Spicer has some lettuce in his teeth https://t.co/depve79KSt pic.twitter.com/dFfIJKQhp5 — Ivan Kirigin (@ikirigin) March 27, 2017

The rotting food in @PressSec Sean Spicer's teeth is distracting and makes it hard to absorb today's WH misinformation. ;^P pic.twitter.com/oPaA0ziGKN — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 27, 2017

More on Sean Spicer here.