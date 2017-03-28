Troopers seize $32,000 in ecstasy in Summit County

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Ohio State Highway Patrol found $32,000 in ecstasy during a traffic stop in Summit County.

Troopers stopped a truck on the Ohio Turnpike near Interstate 77 on March 22 for a line violation.

According to the patrol, the K-9 indicated there could be drugs in the vehicle, prompting a search. That’s when they discovered 1,418 ecstasy pills valued at $32,000.

Troopers arrested Andreas Key, 32, of Markleysburg, Pa., and Gregory Gray, 33, of Connellsville, Pa. They were taken to Summit County Jail, and charged with possession of a schedule 1 or 2 substance and trafficking in drugs.