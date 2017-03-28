Tiny kitten missing an ear beating the odds, getting lots of love on Facebook

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A little black kitten in Richland County with some serious problems is getting a lot of love online.

**Warning: The images below are graphic**

Her name is Vandy, and she’s roughly six weeks old. She’s missing her right ear.

According to posts on the Humane Society of Richland County Facebook Page, Vandy was brought in earlier this month after someone saw the condition she was in. The society was told that Vandy’s mother attacked her causing the injuries.

The society says that her injury is so old that there is no longer blood flow to the area. She’s not in pain, however. A veterinarian has suggested having her wear a helmet to protect the area.

Despite her injuries, she’s described as very playful and sweet.

The humane society says it’s gotten several requests from people wanting to adopt Vandy.

But she will not be available until they figure out her long-term prognosis. She was set to visit a veterinarian at The Ohio State University this week, so the society can get a better idea of how to treat her.

Check out some of their updates below: