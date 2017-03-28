× Think spring! Easter bunny, egg hunts, flowers and more spring fun

CLEVELAND– Looking for something to do with the kids during spring break? There are plenty of options around Northeast Ohio.

Annual East Egg hunt at North Park

7660 Fulton Rd., Jackson Township

Children, crawlers through fourth grade, can hunt for eggs on April 8. Event starts at 11 a.m.

Big Spring at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens

11030 East Blvd., Cleveland

Until April 23, enjoy hundreds of spring blooms, an indoor hedge maze and oversize checkers. Dates, times and admission information here.

Breakfast with the Bunny at the Akron Zoo

500 Edgewood Ave., Akron

Get hopping to the Akron Zoo for a breakfast buffet, egg hunt and visits with the Easter Bunny. Dates and prices here.

Bunny Hop at Quirk Cultural Center

1201 Grant Ave., Cuytahoga Falls

April 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Easter bunny, crafts, games and treat bags. Admission details here.

Community Egg Hunt at Lake Stadium

658 Market Ave. N., Hartville

Breakfast, face painting, inflatables and live bunnies. April 8 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt at City Park

8980 Kirby Ln., Streetsboro

April 8 at 11 a.m. It’s a scavenger hunt for eggs filled with candy and prizes. Rain or shine.

East Egg Hunt at Coulby Park Gazebo

28730 Ridge Rd., Wickliffe

April 8 at 11:30 a.m. Children 7 and under can search for eggs. Rain or shine.

Easter Egg Hunt at Veteran’s Park

1 Liberty St., Painesville

Egg hunt and breakfast with the bunny at 8 a.m. on April 1. Preregistration is required.

Easter Egg Roundup at Lake County YMCA

4540 River Rd., Perry

On April 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Crafts and live bunnies with the egg hunt beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Egg hunt at South Chagrin Reservation

37374 Miles Rd., Bentleyville

Search for amphibian egg masses on the Cleveland Metroparks’ best wetlands on April 2 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Eggshelland

25001 Cedar Rd., Lyndhurst

Legacy Village hosts this year’s Eggshelland. Check here for dates and times.

Eggstravaganza! At the Lake Erie Nature and Science Center

28728 Wolf Rd., Bay Village

Learn about eggs, bunnies and spring. For children 1 to 8 with an adult. Admission is $7. Dates and times here.

Lions Club Egg Hunt at Broadview Heights Recreation Center

9543 Broadview Rd., Broadview Heights

April 8 beginning at 10 a.m. Open to all residents under 10. Hunt is arranged by age group.

Spring into Science at the Great Lakes Science Center

601 Erieside Ave., Cleveland

Amazing egg-speriments during April, including egg rockets and color mixing. Dates and times here.

Willoughby Hills Eggstravaganza

28870 Chardon Rd., Willoughby Hills

This 10,000-egg hunt starts at 10 a.m. on April 8. Preregistration is required.