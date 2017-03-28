Thief steals man’s specially-designed bike.. but there’s a happy ending

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A Cleveland-area man with special needs is appealing to the public for help to recover his specially-designed bike, and to identify the thief who stole it.

Nick Baker, 29, earned enough money by working two jobs to buy the bike; it's given him a real sense of independence. "I take it to places, like Giant Eagle, Marc's, Regal, all that, and if I have plans with anyone, I just take it, keep going by myself on it," Baker said.

On Sunday afternoon, Nick was alerted by a co-worker at the Regal Cinema in Middleburg Heights that his bike had been stolen.

The thief either picked the lock or cut the chain that Nick had it secured to, and then threw his safety helmet, bike flags and a rain poncho on the ground.

Nick's sister was so upset, she posted an alert on Facebook, asking friends to keep an eye out for the bike and the thief.

"They knew that it wasn't just your average every day person's bike so my heart sank and I started to tear up a little bit because it's not fair, he worked really hard and he deserves to have nice things and nobody deserves to take that away from him," said Nick's sister, Jennifer Baker.

When the ownership team at Serpentini Chevrolet found out what happened to Nick's bike, they decided to get involved and buy him a brand-new one.

The dealership will now work with a local shop to get Nick his new bike.

Meanwhile, anyone who can help identify the person who took Nick's bike, is asked to call police in Middleburg Heights.