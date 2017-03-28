Therapy dogs give special assistance to local non-profit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOK PARK, Ohio - A trusted assistant is an asset in any job....but the therapists at OhioGuidestone have a unique set of assistants that help as they work with clients.

The assistants have four legs and wagging tails. Here are a few of them:

They are trained therapy dogs and are invaluable in many cases, as they are experts at putting adults and children at ease during therapy.

The dogs are first evaluated to make sure they would be effective therapy dogs. A dog should be calm and at ease in all sorts of social situations, from crowded rooms to offices to outdoors, and they should be comfortable working with people of all ages. Any size or breed of dog is eligible to be a therapy dog, as temperament is the most important trait.

The training is done by Baldwin-Wallace University students, who volunteer their time. (The dogs do give back to the university during exam time, when they head to campus for some doggie cuddling and stress relieving visits.)

Once their training is done, the pups work with all sorts of cases, including mental and behavioral conditions.

***Watch the video to meet some of these very special dogs, above***

