Surveillance cameras catch burglars stealing from Akron church

AKRON, Ohio -- Church surveillance cameras were rolling while two young men broke in and stole a 3D TV Saturday night at the Arlington Church of the Nazarene

"Supposed to be your place of sanctuary, you feel like it's been violated," said Pastor Darrell Frazier. "By people who came in to do things that are not of God."

Akron police say it happened just before 10:30 p.m. Pastor Frazier says he was preparing for Sunday service while the thieves were breaking in.

"We kind of had that immediate rush of going through the entire building with the police officers, with guns drawn, making sure no one was still in the building," said Frazier. "We had to go through very quickly, every room every closet."

Frazier tells Fox 8 both young men got into the building by burning a hole through a plastic basement window. They later crawled through to gain access to a locked church door.

Frazier says the thieves used screw drivers from the church's tool room to unscrew the mounted TV.

While the 3D TV cost a few hundred dollars, Frazier says replacing it with an updated version will be at least a thousand dollars to replace.

"We're disappointed that this happened, but we still have hope these young men have a better future and there are better things for them ahead," said Frazier.

Call Akron police if you can help solve this crime.