Police release photos from Mentor gun shop break-ins

MENTOR, Ohio– The Mentor Police Department released photos on Tuesday following two attempted break-ins at gun shops.

Both attempted robberies were “smash and grabs,” police said. Each time the suspects were unable to steal any firearms.

Suspects tried to drive through the front doors of Point Black Range and Gun Shop on Heisley Road on March 13. The car, a white Hyundai Elantra, left the scene with front-end damage.

Then on Thursday, thieves drove into Finest Firearms on Mentor Avenue. They used a black pickup truck with a ladder rack, which was reported stolen in Cleveland. There was significant damage to the front of the store.

Police did not specify which store provided the surveillance photos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Malainy at 440-974-5763.

41.708404 -81.303531