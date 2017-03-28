Missing: Christina Kleckner

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Christina Kleckner, 24, was wearing a black vinyl jacket when she was last seen Oct. 1, 2011 on West 48th Street in Cleveland.

She is 5'4" tall with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a scar on her left ankle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Grabski with the Cleveland Police Second District at 216-623-2704.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

