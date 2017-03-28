× March 28, 2017

Vita Urbana

If you haven’t been to Vita Urbana now is the perfect time to check out the new Battery Park restaurant and market. Chef and Owner, Scott Popovic drops by the studio. 1200 West 76th Street, The Shoreway Building www.Vita-Urbana.com

Spring Accessories from Wicked Sugar

Look your best this spring with latest accessories for spring. Kelly Hirsch, owner of Wicked Sugar Fashion, shares the top trends this season. 10252 W. 130th St., Strongsville / 440.628.8022 www.wickedsugarfashion.com

Old Brooklyn Cheese Co.

4138 Pearl Road, Cleveland 44109 / 216.860.4000 www.oldbrooklyncheesecompany.com

Century Cycles

Rocky River: 19955 Detroit Rd., Rocky River / 440.356.5705

Peninsula: 1621 Main Street., Peninsula / 330.657.2209

Medina: 1059 North Court Street., Medina / 330.722.7119

http://centurycycles.com/

Ukranian Easter Bazaar

UMA Annual Easter Bazaar

1202 Kenilworth Avenue, Cleveland

March 31st – April 8th, 2017

216.781.4329

http://www.umacleveland.org

The Charmed Kitchen

Judi Strauss from The Charmed Kitchen joins us to make a beautiful dish for spring…Rainbow Ravioli. www.TheCharmedKitchen.com

Here are the recipes:

http://thecharmedkitchen.com/2017/01/17/rainbow-ravioli-2/

http://thecharmedkitchen.com/2016/03/15/easter-pierogi/

http://thecharmedkitchen.com/2016/08/03/fresh-tomato-pasta/

http://thecharmedkitchen.com/2015/06/14/carrot-pasta-sauce-2/

http://thecharmedkitchen.com/2017/03/26/homemade-mushroom-pasta/

Holiday Table from Polish Pottery

Be the star of your next holiday party. JoAnn Holton, owner of Polish Pottery, shows us pottery as beautiful as it is functional.

https://www.facebook.com/polishpotterywestlake/

https://www.facebook.com/polishpotterymedina/