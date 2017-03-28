March 28, 2017
Vita Urbana
If you haven’t been to Vita Urbana now is the perfect time to check out the new Battery Park restaurant and market. Chef and Owner, Scott Popovic drops by the studio. 1200 West 76th Street, The Shoreway Building www.Vita-Urbana.com
Spring Accessories from Wicked Sugar
Look your best this spring with latest accessories for spring. Kelly Hirsch, owner of Wicked Sugar Fashion, shares the top trends this season. 10252 W. 130th St., Strongsville / 440.628.8022 www.wickedsugarfashion.com
Old Brooklyn Cheese Co.
4138 Pearl Road, Cleveland 44109 / 216.860.4000 www.oldbrooklyncheesecompany.com
Century Cycles
Rocky River: 19955 Detroit Rd., Rocky River / 440.356.5705
Peninsula: 1621 Main Street., Peninsula / 330.657.2209
Medina: 1059 North Court Street., Medina / 330.722.7119
http://centurycycles.com/
Ukranian Easter Bazaar
UMA Annual Easter Bazaar
1202 Kenilworth Avenue, Cleveland
March 31st – April 8th, 2017
216.781.4329
http://www.umacleveland.org
The Charmed Kitchen
Judi Strauss from The Charmed Kitchen joins us to make a beautiful dish for spring…Rainbow Ravioli. www.TheCharmedKitchen.com
Here are the recipes:
http://thecharmedkitchen.com/2017/01/17/rainbow-ravioli-2/
http://thecharmedkitchen.com/2016/03/15/easter-pierogi/
http://thecharmedkitchen.com/2016/08/03/fresh-tomato-pasta/
http://thecharmedkitchen.com/2015/06/14/carrot-pasta-sauce-2/
http://thecharmedkitchen.com/2017/03/26/homemade-mushroom-pasta/
Holiday Table from Polish Pottery
Be the star of your next holiday party. JoAnn Holton, owner of Polish Pottery, shows us pottery as beautiful as it is functional.
https://www.facebook.com/polishpotterywestlake/
https://www.facebook.com/polishpotterymedina/