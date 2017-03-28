Lorain County students use 3-D printer to make wheelchair for guinea pig

OBERLIN, Ohio– Students at Lorain County JVS are already putting their knowledge to use.

Jessceya Bonds, a digital media arts student, came to her classmates for help after her pet guinea pig broke her leg.

The class measured Luna, designed a wheelchair and created it using a 3-D printer.

“Luna is now able to get around on her own. Jessceya is thrilled with the results and grateful for the help and support she and Luna received from the students and staff at the JVS,” the school said in a news release on Tuesday.

Lorain County JVS provides technical training for students from 13 area school districts, as well adults.

