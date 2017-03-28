Live Video: ‘Progression!’ April’s udders filling, which ‘generally happens just prior to birthing’

HARPURSVILLE, New York — April the giraffe is continuing to progress!

According to the most recent update from Animal Adventure Park in New York, April’s udder continues to fill, something that happens just prior to birthing.

The post states:

“Progression! The udder continues to fill. Giraffes do not “bag up” with a full udder in the sense of a cow, dog, goat, sow. Their udder is very subtle and tucked between the legs. The development occurs, generally, just prior to birthing. Photo of this morning’s mammary growth in comments. Here forward, we are most concerned with this area and will gauge our status from it, until a hoof is waving hello!

All other behaviors and appetite are on point.”

