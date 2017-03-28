LeBron says he’ll be ‘ready by Thursday’ after injury, former Coach Fratello weighs in on ailing team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers got blown out in San Antonio Monday night and are now out of first place in the Eastern Conference.

There were some tense moments after LeBron James left the game, after taking an elbow to the back of his neck.

LeBron said he's OK and he's not worried about seeding.

Sports Illustrated reports that LeBron said: "I'll be ready by Thursday [in Chicago. I got elbowed in the neck and spine."

Former Cavs Coach Mike Fratello stopped in to Fox 8 News Tuesday to weigh in on the ailing team and how to move forward.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video