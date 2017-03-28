I-Team: Police dispatcher investigated for sleeping on the job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I TEAM has found a Cleveland Police dispatcher facing discipline for sleeping on the job.

Two pictures obtained by the I TEAM show the dispatcher apparently dozing off in the 9-1-1 call center.

Monday, she had a disciplinary hearing before the chief. We are not naming her until any punishment is handed out.

We took the photos to the head of the Cleveland Police Union. Steve Loomis says there is no excuse for sleeping on the job in any public safety position. Dispatchers, of course, critical to citizens calling 9-1-1 in crisis. And they can also be critical to the safety of officers on the streets.

Loomis says the photos obtained by the I TEAM were not part of the disciplinary hearing. He also wanted to point out, in this case, "Not excuses, but the reality is that she's a single mom. She's going to college full time, and she's working 40, 50, sometimes 60 hours a week up there (in dispatch)."

The I TEAM wanted to get specifics about this dispatcher discipline, so we contacted the mayor's office and the police chief's office. But the city is making us file a records request at the law department. And we've seen before, even getting records in the most routine matters, can take months.

So there are still questions including, where was a 9-1-1 supervisor as a dispatcher fell asleep?

We showed the photos to some folks on the street, and we heard the reaction you may be having. One woman said, "If someone has an emergency, are they (the dispatcher) gonna be coherent? Are they gonna be responsive?"

We’ll follow up when the police department decides on any discipline..