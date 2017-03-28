Forecast: Cloudy start Wednesday before sun takes over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cooler temperatures have invaded the area due to the onshore/north wind blowing across the colder lake water (upper 30s/lower 40s). Patchy drizzle and fog will continue until tonight when drier air infiltrates NE Ohio.

Wednesday may start cloudy, but sunshine should take over as the day goes on.

Another round of rain will make its move into Cleveland late Thursday and continue throughout the day Friday. Highs will be a touch warmer in the mid 50s to ~60°.

April Fools’ Day weekend is looking dry, and that’s no joke! Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s all weekend.

