Deliberations begin on $140 million plan to renovate Quicken Loans Arena

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deliberations begin Tuesday on the $140 million plan to renovate Quicken Loans Arena.

While it sounds positive, some are saying they don't believe it would be a good idea for the city.

City Council is studying the economic impact of the project. Tuesday morning, the renovations deal will be the focus of the Development, Planning and Sustainability committee meeting.

Then Tuesday night, the proposed $140 million renovation will go up for consideration at the County Council meeting.

The project would add a glass enclosure and expand the county-owned building. Funding would be split between the Cavs, tax dollars from the county bed tax, leftover money from construction of the convention center, and admission and sales tax from the Q.

Cleveland City Council took up the proposal last week with some members voicing similar concerns about what it means for neighborhoods.

City Council will hold a series of public hearings over the next few weeks on the subject. Tuesday's meeting starts at 9 a.m.

