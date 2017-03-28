× Cuyahoga County Council votes to approve Quicken Loans Arena renovations

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County Council has voted 8 to 3 to approve renovations at Quicken Loans Arena.

The $140-million plan would add a glass enclosure and expand the county-owned building. Funding would be split between the Cavs, tax dollars from the county bed tax, leftover money from construction of the convention center, and admission and sales tax from the Q.

Cleveland City Council took up the proposal last week with some members voicing concerns about what it means for neighborhoods.

City Council will hold a series of public hearings over the next few weeks on the subject. One of those hearings was held today. Cleveland City Council still has to approve it.

Continuing coverage here.