Couple accused of trying to sell 5-month-old baby on Craigslist

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A couple in Tennessee has been arrested, accused of trying to sell their baby son on Craigslist.

WATE reports that John David Cain, 26, and Deanna Lynn Greer, 37, face charges of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect/endangerment in the case.

The couple reportedly posted an ad on Craigslist trying to sell their 5-month-old baby for $3,000.

After the ad surfaced, an undercover investigator met with the two at a Dollar General, paid them $3,000 and was given the baby. They were then arrested.

The baby has been taken to the state’s department of Children’s Services. Each are being held on $150,000 bond.

Read more here.