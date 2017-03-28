Clevelanders hoping to see Bruce Willis as production for his movie begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland is the new Hollywood.

Two major motion pictures are filming in Northeast Ohio at the same time.​

Filming for Bruce Willis' new movie, "Acts of Violence," got underway in downtown Cleveland Tuesday.

People peeked into production along East 21st Street and Payne Avenue, hoping to get a glimpse of someone famous.

Celebs like Sophia Bush were were spotted on East Fourth Street and other spots around town.

The movie is called "Acts of Violence" and Willis plays a cop who infiltrates a human trafficking ring.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Willis returns to Ohio to film another movie in the summer.