Cleveland Indians make it official, sign Jose Ramirez to long-term contract

CLEVELAND, Ohio —The Cleveland Indians have signed Jose Ramirez to a five-year contract with club options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The 24-year-old had career-bests in every offensive category in his first full season in the Major Leagues in 2016, hitting .312 with 84 runs scored, 46 doubles, 3 triples, 11 home runs and 76 RBI while stealing 22 bases.

He was signed by Cleveland as an amateur free agent in November 2009 and made his Major League debut with the club in 2013.

