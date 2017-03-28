Cleveland Indians make it official, sign Jose Ramirez to long-term contract

Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the second inning in Game Five of the 2016 World Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on October 30, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio —The Cleveland Indians have signed Jose Ramirez to a five-year contract with club options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The 24-year-old had career-bests in every offensive category in his first full season in the Major Leagues in 2016, hitting .312 with 84 runs scored, 46 doubles, 3 triples, 11 home runs and 76 RBI while stealing 22 bases.

He was signed by Cleveland as an amateur free agent in November 2009 and made his Major League debut with the club in 2013.

