Cavs honor 125 students with replicas of championship ring

CLEVELAND -- One hundred and twenty-five more people are proudly wearing Cleveland Cavaliers championship rings. The Cavaliers are honoring the teenagers for their own accomplishments.

Cavs representatives, including Campy Russell, handed out the rings to dozens of young people at John Adams High School Tuesday night. The students are members of several local Boys and Girls clubs.

Cavaliers in-arena host Ahmaad Crump said, "They pretty much got selected because of the hard work, the excellence that they show in the classroom, and outside the classroom how they always come to the Boys and Girls Clubs. And ... we want to say thank you for their hard work. Keep up the great work, so we're going to reward them with a great piece of jewelry that they can keep forever."

Crump told Fox 8 News it is all about making a positive difference in people's lives.

One of the missions of the Boys and Girls Club is to give young people the tools they need to succeed in life.

The replica rings, which the Cavs provided in partnership with Baron Championship Rings, is visual proof to the students that success is in their sights.