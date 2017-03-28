Live video: Beachwood Place shooting suspect appears in court

BEACHWOOD, Ohio– A man arrested following the shooting at Beachwood Place mall will appear in court Tuesday morning.

Robert M. Dukes, 24, of Stackton, Calif., was charged with drug trafficking. He will be arraigned in Shaker Heights Municipal Court at 10:30 a.m.

Officers were called to the mall parking lot for a report of gunfire at about 7:15 p.m. on Thursday. One man was injured and later located at an area hospital.

The Beachwood Police Department said the shooting happened during a drug deal gone wrong.

“Other than the fact that the parking lot was chosen as the place for the transaction, there is no indication that any stores, employees or entities at Beachwood Place mall were related to the incident or directly impacted by it,” said Police Chief Gary Haba in a news release.

