10-year-old with airsoft pistol at Cleveland park causes alarm

CLEVELAND-- A 10-year-old caught waving what look like a gun at a park, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

It happened Monday night at Halloran Park on Cleveland's west side. An alert mother called police right after hearing about the incident from her children.

"My kids just came back from riding their bikes and said there is a little kid, might be 10 years old, walking around with something that looks like a gun," the mother told a 911 dispatcher. "They don't know if it's real or not."

The children told their mother they saw the boy at the tennis courts, flashing the gun. They got concerned and went home.

The mom told FOX 8 that this incident seemed very similar to the case of 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland in 2014.

In the Rice case, a 911 caller said a young man had been waving a gun outside of Cudell Recreation Center. Cleveland police said officers arrived and ordered Tamir to put his hands up. An officer shot and killed him after he said Tamir reached for his waistband.

In both cases, the boys had airsoft pistols that look like real guns. Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association President Steve Loomis said incidents like these are happening way too often.

"Police arrived on scene and he is pulling it out of his waist," Loomis said Monday's incident. "This is very, very dangerous in this day and age."

Loomis said the child in Halloran Park listened to officers and was brought home to his parents.

"His parents were extremely upset," Loomis said. "His father smashed the gun."

Loomis said he hopes this incident will serve as a lesson two other children.

"Leave the toy guns at home," Loomis said.

Police said the boy was counseled about the dangers of having an airsoft pistol. He will not be charged.

