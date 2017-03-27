What’s for lunch? Study says 1/3 of employees have had their’s stolen

What’s for lunch?

It may not be what you were expecting, especially if your food mysteriously goes missing.

Daily Mail reports that according to a new study, a third of employees in Britain say they’ve had their lunches stolen at work.

Half have had something taken in the past month, including stationary, tea, coffee and mugs.

Some employees go so far as to rig their belongings to get back at the thieves.

Others are buying alarms or motion-triggered cameras, or just not buying nice things for their desk anymore.

The study also claims that the culprits are usually men.

But when it comes down to it, many don’t do anything about it. Others give a cold shoulder, while 5 percent choose to leave a strongly-worded note.

