Weather Outlook: After rainy night, cloudy start to the week

CLEVELAND - Leftover showers are exiting the area. Clouds are expected to hang tough for the balance of the day, but they won't completely obscure nor negate a more powerful late-March sun. Highs will still be in the 60s today!

Highs reached the mid and upper 60’s before the rain moved in earlier Sunday.

Rain will reappear again Tuesday. Cooler temperatures invade the area Wednesday.

Since we are entering the biggest severe weather time of year, check out the number of spring tornadoes for each county in April, May and June. Interestingly, only Lake County has never had a tornado in springtime.