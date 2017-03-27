Watch: New video of weekend fights, melee at I-X Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More video is surfacing of the chaos that broke out at the I-X Center over the weekend.

User isaiah.gonzalez216 posted videos of the melee on Instagram Sunday.

It happened during the park's opening weekend. Police said a large crowd of teens started fighting. Witnesses said they were throwing chairs and flipping tables.

None of the melee seemed to have any real purpose, and it's not clear what sparked it. But it got out of control quickly before police swooped in and shut it down. The park closed a half hour early.

Three adults and two juveniles were arrested. No weapons were used, and nobody was hurt.

But there was extra security there Sunday, and management planned to sit down for a meeting Monday morning to figure out ways to prevent it from happening again.

