Three arrested in drive-by shooting that killed Cleveland State University professor

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three males have been arrested in the weekend shooting death of a Cleveland State University art professor.

Terrell L. Gray, no age available; Charles E. Walker, 26; and Kassius W. Williams, 18, appeared in court Monday, each charged with a count of aggravated murder.

Their cases were bound over to a grand jury.

According to warrants for their arrests, the three are accused of riding in the back of a black VW while shooting at three victims who were in a maroon Saturn Vue. Both vehicles were traveling west on Woodland Avenue.

David Wilder, 61, a professor at Cleveland State University, was struck by a stray bullet as he also traveled west on Woodland Avenue in his silver Nissan Versa.

At around the same time, Tywan Cortez Johnson, 15, of Cleveland, was also shot to death. He was struck at East 79th Street and Woodland Avenue.

No charges have yet been announced in Johnson’s shooting.

Prosecutors said in court Monday that police recovered nearly 40 shell casings in that area of about 11 city blocks.

41.499320 -81.694361