Reports: Akron basketball coach Keith Dambrot leaving for Duquesne

AKRON, Ohio – Akron men’s basketball coach Keith Dambrot is reportedly leaving that school to become the head coach at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.

Dambrot has spent the last 13 years at Akron. He has over 300 wins during that time, including winning the last two regular season MAC titles, two of the last three MAC coach of the year awards and back-to-back runs to the MAC tournament title game.

Duquesne has hired Akron's Keith Dambrot as its next head basketball coach, per multiple sources. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 28, 2017

He turned down a head coaching job at South Florida earlier this month.

He’ll take over a Duquesne program that finished this season 10-22.

Reports indicate that Dambrot has signed a 7-year deal.