Rain will reappear tonight and hang around until Tuesday morning. An isolated thunderstorm is not out of the question in our southern communities during this time period. Cooler temperatures will invade the area Wednesday but even sooner for lakeshore communities due to the onshore/north wind blowing across the colder lake water (upper 30s/lower 40s).

April Fools Day weekend is lookin’ dry, and that’s no joke!

