Missing: Lavada Garvin

Posted 10:59 am, March 27, 2017, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Lavada Garvin, 15, went missing July 7, 2015. She was last seen on Clark Avenue in Cleveland.

She was last seen wearing a light brown sleeveless shirt with brown roses on it, black shorts and black tennis shoes.

She is 5'4" tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Grabski with the Cleveland Police Second District at 216-623-2704.

