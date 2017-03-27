Miss USA 2017 here in Cleveland? Could be….

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***For a quick rundown on all the events held at Public Hall, and local reaction, see the video above***

CLEVELAND – In 2016, it was the RNC, Cavs and Indians that put Cleveland in the national spotlight.

This year, our city could be in the limelight once again but for a different event: playing host to the crowning of a new beauty queen at the Miss USA Pageant.

Last summer in Las Vegas, Deshauna Barber of Washington, D.C. was crowned Miss USA 2016.

This year, Barber could crown her successor right here in Cleveland.

“Like we can finally, like, we're getting so much recognition, so I think that's a good thing," said Cleveland resident Marissa Wells.

Miss USA 2017 will be the 66th Miss USA pageant.

And while the organization has yet to officially announce the date and venue for the main event, many industry insiders have apparently let the cat out of the bag.

Many bloggers have been posting the news on various websites.

“I think it's really exciting. Any events that bring in a lot of people. Any events that bring in a lot of people from all over to downtown is great for the businesses and great for the city," said Wendy Fleming of Avon.

Initial speculation had the pageant being held at Quicken Loans Arena but a Q spokesperson tells FOX 8 the event will be held at Cleveland Public Auditorium, also known as Public Hall.

The multi-purpose performing arts and entertainment venue has played host to several major events in the past, including Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies and even the 1924 and 1936 Republican National Conventions.

Fleming said, “The city has never looked better. It really is, they've done a great job down here, it's really exciting to see things becoming more revitalized."

And with a 10,000 seat capacity in its main auditorium, Public Hall is more than capable of handling an event of this size.

FOX 8 is still waiting on the official word from the Cleveland Sports Commission, who will be handling all the intricate details of this main event.

By the way, the pageant will air right here on FOX 8.