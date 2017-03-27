Man killed in weekend shooting was Cleveland State University professor

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man killed during a rash of violence in Cleveland this weekend has been identified as a professor at Cleveland State University.

University officials confirm that David Wilder, 61, of Cleveland, was an adjunct professor at the school.

On Saturday, Wilder was shot and killed Saturday in the East 89th Street and Woodland Avenue area. Tywan Cortez Johnson, 15, of Clevela, also was shot and killed, but in the East 79th Street and Woodland Avenue area.

It happened at around 1:30 p.m. Both Wilder and Johnson were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Another adult was also taken to the hospital. Their condition has not been released.

Part of the focus of the police work centered on a red SUV in the parking lot of the Woodland Place Plaza. Bullet holes were seen on the car.

Not further details have been released about the shooting.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with Wilder’s funeral expenses.

