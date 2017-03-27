‘Love the lines’: Instagram star shares beautiful photo embracing her ‘tiger stripes’

An Instagram star from the Philippines is getting a lot of love after posting a photo of her “tiger stripes.”

Lexi Mendiola’s photo showed herself on a beautiful beach.

But she told TODAY that after taking the photo, she the first thing she wanted to do was trash it.

“Right off the bat, my instinct was to junk the photo because for some reason, the first things my eyes gravitated towards were my tiger stripes,” she said.

The 23-year-old thought about retouching the photo to get rid of the “stripes.”

But instead, she shared the photo as-is.

In a post on Instagram she said:

“I was thinking thrice if I wanted to keep this photo or dump it in the bin…ONLY because of my tiger stripes. I caught myself right before tossing it and just could. not. believe. how I let myself get so insecure about something so natural!!! It’s taken me quite a while (23 yrs to be exact) but putting this out there to remind myself and everyone that it’s really nothing to get all worked up or feel weird about. here’s to learning to love the lines.”

TODAY says Mendiola has shared lifestyle images on Instagram for about four years. The “tiger stripes” post has gotten over 21,000 likes and 800 comments.

