LIVE VIDEO: ‘We are getting there!’ agree all of April’s keepers

HARPURSVILLE, NY – The Monday evening report from Animal Adventure Park is that April is “getting there.” Her keepers, her vet and Jordan, director of the park, are all in agreement about this. Now we just need to April and the baby to get on board with it!

The changes that we’ve seen in April’s back end have stopped, and there aren’t expected to be any more. Instead, her mammary glands are now the best way to gauge when the calf will be born.

April’s attitude is said to be good, although she did sort of sass out at her vet again Monday.(She missed with her kick, though.)

