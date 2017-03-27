LIVE VIDEO: Vets on April, ‘We’re in it for the long haul’

HARPURSVILLE, New York — A new video posted to the Animal Adventure Park YouTube page shows a vet giving April one of her daily exams.

The video shows “Dr. Tim” examining the pregnant giraffe.

“Fifteen months,” the vet explained of the giraffe’s gestation perior. “Plus or minus 60 days.”

“There’s a long variability,” the vet said. “That’s the unfortunate part. We’re in it for the long haul.”

Millions have watched the live feed provided by the Animal Adventure Park.

“She’s happy. She’s very healthy, very energetic,” the vet said as he wrapped up his examination.