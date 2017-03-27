× Jury decides Cleveland Indians not at fault for fan hit by ball

CLEVELAND– A Cuyahoga County jury determined the Cleveland Indians were not responsible for a fan’s injuries at a game.

Keith Rawlins, of Rochester, New York, was hit by a foul ball at a Tribe game at Progressive Field on July 20, 2012.

The bailiff for Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Daniel Gaul said the jury sided with the defense, therefore Rawlins will receive no money from this case.

“My face exploded. I knew what had happened instantly,” Rawlins told FOX 8 News a month after he was injured.

He said he was sitting in Section 171 with his daughter in the seventh inning when ushers started asking people to move for the post-game fireworks show. He claimed he was distracted from the game by stadium staff, while the team said Rawlins moved voluntarily.

Rawlins suffered a fractured eye socket, nose and sinus. He said he underwent 10 hours of surgery at MetroHealth Medical Center, racking up about $50,000 in medical bills.

