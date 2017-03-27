‘It’s her favorite thing’: Young cancer patient just wants birthday cards for her special day

LANSING, Mich. — A young cancer patient in Michigan had a unique request for her birthday this year..

Olivia Enderle didn’t want a toy or a gadget. She just wanted birthday cards.

WILX reports that Enderle was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma at just 13 months of age. She spent over a year in hospital and did eight rounds of chemo.

Her mother said Olivia has had many setbacks since, and at times didn’t think she would make it.

“At one point they actually said to take her home and just enjoy her because she only has a month or two left,” said Emily Enderle. “We said no, she is not done, and we kept fighting.”

The cancer took both of Olivia’s kidneys, which led to a transplant in June of 2016. She survived, and keeps beating the odds.

Her eighth birthday was March 26 — and she was hoping for 100 birthday cards.

“She loves to get mail, and that’s like her favorite thing,” said Emily Enderle.

Since her story was covered by the media, Olivia has gotten over 2,000 card from all over the world. And the cards are still arriving.

For the address to send Olivia a card of your own, see the Facebook below:

Read more here.