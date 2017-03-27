Investigation continues into rash of weekend violence in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The investigation continues Monday into the shooting deaths of two teenagers in broad daylight.

Their deaths came a day after one man was shot and killed less than a mile away.

One of the biggest questions: Could they all be connected?

Cleveland police on Sunday were investigating three different shooting scenes at around 4:30 p.m. The scenes were at the following locations: East 75th Street and Kinsman Avenue; Charles V. Carr Place and Rouse Avenue; and Bell Avenue and East 72nd Street.

Four people were shot, including two teens who died at the hospital. One was a 17-year-old male, and another was a 19-year-old male.

Saturday, a 62-year-old male was shot and killed less than a mile down the road.

Two others were also hurt Saturday, including a juvenile. Police searching a red SUV on East 79th Street and Woodland Avenue found bullet holes through the back windshield.

Cleveland police are still not saying if all the shootings were connected or if anyone has been arrested.

Continuing coverage here.