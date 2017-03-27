I-X Center announces increased security after fights Saturday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The I-X Center is adding security after chaos and fights at the I-X Indoor Amusement Park this weekend.

The Cleveland Division of Police, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the center in Cleveland at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

Video on social media shows large groups of teens fighting, while witnesses describe people throwing chairs and flipping tables. No injuries were reported.

Cleveland police said three adults were arrested on weapons violations and two teens were charged with rioting. According to the I-X Center, no guns or weapons were found in the building because of metal detectors and security protocol.

The exposition center said it is increasing the number of officers, security guards and gang unit personnel in the parking lot, entrance and event areas.

“We are saddened by the events that occurred here this past Saturday,” said Bill Perrien, Executive Vice President at the I-X Center. “For 28 years, we have provided a safe and family-friendly environment for all of Northeast Ohio. We uphold a zero tolerance policy and any disruption in our daily operation is taken very seriously. Moving forward, it’s our job to remain proactive and reinforce our policies and procedures.”

The I-X Center will also continue to enforce its dress code and code of conduct:

No weapons of any kind (for example, guns or knives) are allowed in the Park. Any weapons will be confiscated and delivered to a law enforcement authority.

All gang related items on clothing or person, or costumes and disguises that conceal identity are prohibited.

Baseball caps are to be worn bill forward. No skull caps, do rags, hoods or improperly worn clothing are permitted.

No profanity, obscene gestures, obscene statements or pictures, offensive statements or pictures, or illegal substances.

No backpacks are permitted in the park and we reserve the right to check all carry in bags, purses, etc.

No menacing or any other inappropriate behavior will be tolerated in the park.

No food or beverages purchased elsewhere are permitted in the park.

