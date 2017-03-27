Fox 8 Recipe Box: Asparagus Tart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Asparagus is one of the first vegetables to appear every Spring in our gardens and it's the perfect time to try some different recipes using the tasty ingredient.

Chef Sherry Schie from Shy Cellars in Strasburg showed Fox 8's Todd Meany how to make two easy recipes that use the versatile vegetable in very different ways.

Click here to learn more about Shy Cellars.

Asparagus Tart



INGREDIENTS

1 sheet puff pastry (frozen or homemade)

¼ cup ricotta cheese

¼ cup goat cheese

1 bunch asparagus, ends trimmed

Extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup grated parmesan

Salt and pepper

Balsamic vinegar to drizzle

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Roll out puff pastry sheet on a lightly floured surface until it’s about a 14x10 in rectangle and then place rolled out pastry sheet onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet.

Lightly score the pastry sheet 1 inch from the edges to make a large rectangle inside of the sheet. This marks where “the crust” will be.

Pierce the pastry sheet with a fork all over inside the rectangle. This will keep the inside part from puffing up too much.

Bake for 10-15 min or under it starts to get golden brown.

Remove from the oven and place on the counter to cool for a minute.

Mix ricotta and goat cheese together in bowl.

Spread the ricotta and goat cheese mixture all over the inside rectangle.

Place the asparagus on top of the cheese mixture.

Brush the asparagus with olive oil until well coated.

Sprinkle parmesan on top.

Season with salt and pepper.

Bake for 15-20 min or until asparagus is tender. Watch carefully to make sure the puff pastry doesn’t burn.

Remove from the oven and drizzle balsamic vinegar over the tart.

Serves 4-6

Roasted Garlic & Fig Asparagus



INGREDIENTS

1 ¼ pounds fresh asparagus, rinsed, dried, ends trimmed

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons fig preserves, plus 1 tsp. of water

2 tablespoons chopped garlic

½ teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Place fig preserves in a small glass bowl. Microwave for 5-10 seconds or just till thin. Whisk in 1 tsp. of water to help thin preserves.

Line up asparagus in one layer on sheet pan, drizzle with oil and fig preserves on asparagus, sprinkle with garlic, salt and pepper. With the palm of your hand, roll the asparagus back and forth so that it is evenly covered with oil, preserves and seasonings.

Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and with a wide spatula, turn asparagus over. Return to oven and bake for another 3-5 minutes, until asparagus is warmed through. Depending upon oven, you made need to adjust cook time as not to burn preserves. Serve immediately, or let cool, and serve warm. Serves 2-4