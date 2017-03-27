Forecast: rain returning, temps cooling down a bit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - It was a beautiful Monday, perhaps not in terms of the amount of sunshine, but at least with a warm high of 64°F. At least the clouds were largely unproductive and did let a little sunshine through.

Rain will reappear tonight and hang around until Tuesday morning. An isolated thunderstorm is not out of the question in our southern communities during this time period. Cooler temperatures will invade the area Wednesday but even sooner for lakeshore communities due to the onshore/north wind blowing across the colder lake water (upper 30s/lower 40s).

April Fools Day weekend is looking dry, and that’s no joke!

Here is your latest 8-day forecast:

Since we are entering severe weather season, check out the number of spring tornadoes for each county in April, May and June. Interestingly, only Lake County has never had a tornado in springtime.