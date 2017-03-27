Cleveland mayor to hold news conference about youth violence

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will hold a news conference Monday afternoon addressing recent youth violence.

This comes after a string of shootings on Cleveland’s east side and a riot at the I-X Center. The event starts at 1:15 p.m. at city hall. (Check back to watch live.)

On Saturday, a 61-year-old college professor and a 15-year-old boy died in a drive-by shooting in the area of East 89th Street and Woodland Avenue. Three men were arrested.

Cleveland police investigated shootings on Sunday at East 75th Street and Kinsman Avenue; Charles V. Carr Place and Rouse Avenue; and Bell Avenue and East 72nd Street. Four people were hurt and two people, ages 17 and 19, were killed.

Five people, including two juveniles, were arrested when fights broke out during the I-X Indoor Amusement Park Saturday night. No one was injured, but the incident caused panic.

