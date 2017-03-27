Burglary suspect breaks into home, leaves, then comes back for more

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are looking for a man who broke into a home in Cleveland, left and then came back to steal the homeowner’s truck.

According to a Facebook post from the Second District Community Relations Committee, it happened on March 22 at a home in the 2700 block of Portman Avenue.

Police say an unknown man broke into a home, then later came back and took the victim’s 2015 black Ford F150. Inside the vehicle was a credit card that was used at several locations.

The suspect is seen in surveillance photos at Speedway and Walmart on Brookpark Road, where the stolen card was used.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call 216-623-5218.