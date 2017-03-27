Man killed in weekend shooting was Cleveland State University professor

Blue Falls Car Wash Gift Card Giveaway!

Posted 11:38 am, March 27, 2017, by , Updated at 11:39AM, March 27, 2017

Enter for a chance to win gift cards to Blue Falls Car Wash Below! One $20 winner each week and on May 6, 2017 a $250 winner will be selected in a final drawing! Enter Below!