A very happy dog plays fetch on the ice before NHL game

When the dog wants to play catch with the puck on the ice at Verizon Center, you play catch with the dog on the ice at Verizon Center. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/UWMZ75TVmE — CSN Capitals (@CSNCapitals) March 26, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Washington Capitals might want to consider getting this dog a jersey.

A police officer and a golden retriever appeared to have a blast playing a game of fetch on the ice at the Verizon Center over the weekend.

The officer threw a puck to the other end of the ice and the dog enthusiastically ran to get it. They repeated the back and forth several times.

The dog did slide into the boards a time or two — but what great hockey player hasn’t?

The dog was especially impressive running on the ice without any skates.